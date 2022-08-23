Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal interest in £50m transfer and another big-name attacking player

Arsenal’s rumoured interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto has been confirmed by transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Neto, though a deal won’t be easy as Wolves hold out for £50million for the Portugal international.

Neto has impressed at Wolves and seems ideal to give Arsenal more options in attack amid doubts over Nicolas Pepe, who has under-performed in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Romano also says that the Gunners have held an interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, though a deal currently looks unlikely as the Bundesliga giants are eager to keep him and tie him down to a new contract.

“Arsenal have the name of Pedro Neto on the list, highly regarded in the club and endorsed by Mikel Arteta. There is no official bid yet and it is not an easy negotiation, as Wolves want more than £50m for the Portuguese talent,” Romano said.

He added: “Another appreciated player was Moussa Diaby but Bayer Leverkusen consider him untouchable as of now. They are also offering him a new deal.”

Arsenal fans will hope for perhaps one final signing to end this summer on a high, following on from smart deals for the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who have started well for the north London giants since both moving from Manchester City.