Ex-Gunner urges Arsenal to make three more signings before the transfer deadline

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has given his old club some transfer advice as we edge closer to the end of the summer window.

The Gunners have strengthened well this summer, bringing in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while young players like Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos could also be good additions for the future.

Still, Frimpong is concerned that Arsenal are still a little light of options in midfield, naming Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans as an ideal option in that department, though he’d also like to see two new midfielders come in before the summer is done.

Frimpong, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their 5-A-Side bet on Arsenal v Fulham, also responded to the Pedro Neto to Arsenal links, saying he’d like to see the Portugal international join after being impressed with what he’s seen of him in his time with Wolves.

“I would like us to buy two more midfielders and a winger in the transfer window. The midfield is still lightweight. If Partey or Xhaka get injured we are in big trouble,” Frimpong said.

“I woke up and saw that we were linked to Pedro Neto from Wolves. I think he is a terrific player. He is a very decisive player in one-to-one situations and that’s the type of player we need.

“I would like Youri Tielemans to join too. They are young players and that’s what Arsenal want. Both would make a big difference to the team.”

Arsenal fans would surely agree that another signing or two would set the squad up well for the season ahead, with the improvements they’ve already made looking like good business, but with one or two places in the team still not looking quite as good as they could for a serious top four push.

