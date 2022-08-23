Bayern Munich Sporting Director explains how Cristiano Ronaldo decision was made

It has been no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo has been open to an exit from Manchester United this summer, with the Portuguese forward missing most of their preseason. There were very few obvious candidates to sign him though and as of yet, nobody appears to have made United an offer.

One of the few teams for which it would have been a possibility was Bayern Munich. The Bavarians match the stature that would attract Ronaldo and also have the money in order to do deal.

However Bayern decided against it. Speaking to BILD recently, Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic spoke about the matter and explained the decision-making process to not sign Ronaldo.

‘When you now see how our attack is equipped – even without Robert Lewandowski – it’s just difficult from a sporting and financial point of view.”

“We have eight players for four positions upfront.. We have established top players who are in the prime of their footballing age. We have talent that we want to give playing time too, so we all voted to go through with our plan.”

“So that (Ronaldo) was out of question for us. We are very happy with how we’re equipped.”

Bayern brought in Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer and have started strongly in the Bundesliga, scoring 15 goals against their three opponents. Manager Julian Nagelsmann is also very keen to to have a versatile front line that presses well, something that Ronaldo cannot offer at 37.