Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has dropped a hint about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United has been the subject of plenty of speculation so far this summer. The Portuguese forward is understandably frustrated after his side failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Ronaldo is known for his contributions to the Champions League, so the prospect of him not participating in it this season doesn’t quite feel right.

Now, his international and Manchester United teammate Fernandes has spoken about Ronaldo’s future, as seen in the quote below.

Bruno Fernandes tells Eleven Sports: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s future? I may know one thing or another, I won't be the one who will say it”. ???? #MUFC “For now he's a United player, he’s quiet – if he's going to leave or if he won't leave, he will speak soon as he said”. pic.twitter.com/FxuVwInghD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022

Bruno has refused to give too much away, but he has claimed that all will be revealed soon.

Unfortunately, if Ronaldo wants to leave the club, he may find it difficult. Any interested party must be able to fund his astronomical wages, and at 37 years of age, it’s unlikely that any club will want to pay a big fee to sign him.

Ronaldo only featured from the substitutes bench in Manchester United’s most recent game, adding further fuel to the speculation that he could be leaving the club in the near future.