Chelsea confident of securing a deal to sign England U21 international

Chelsea are confident of securing a deal to sign England U21 international and Everton winger Anthony Gordon this summer.

Gordon played a pivotal role in helping keep Everton in the Premier League last season. The England youth international may not have provided a shed load of goals or assists, but his work rate and determination quickly made him a fan favourite at Goodison Park.

With Everton struggling to score goals again this season, they may need to reshape their attack with a few days left in the transfer window, and selling Gordon for a significant fee could be necessary.

According to The Times, Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of signing Gordon from Everton this summer, despite a second bid of around £45m being rejected.

Everton value Gordon at around £50m, and a third bid from Chelsea is expected to go beyond that figure including add-ons.

There’s no doubting Gordon has talent and vast potential, but if Everton receive a bid which allows them to strengthen their squad in multiple areas, it could be too difficult to turn down.

A club like Chelsea can afford to wait for Gordon to show more ruthlessness in front of goal, whereas Everton desperately need contributions or they risk facing another relegation dog fight.