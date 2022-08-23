Chelsea forced to rethink after Leicester City reject third Wesley Fofana bid over £70m

Chelsea continue to persist with their interest in Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana, but the Londoners are struggle to twist Leicester’s arm currently.

Fofana, 21, has become the final piece in Thomas Tuchel’s defensive puzzle by all accounts. The young French defender has been at the King Power Stadium for just two seasons but it seems that Chelsea are convinced of his talents and Fofana is ready to try his luck at the top level.

According to John Percy [paywall], Chelsea have made a third bid for Fofana which totals £70m plus a number of add-ons that would be tricky to achieve. The Foxes have once again rejected Chelsea’s advances. It seems Leicester are not willing to negotiate for anything below £80m.

The fact that Chelsea are still trying to make such major moves this late in the transfer market makes negotiations that much more difficult. With Leicester’s chances of bringing in a replacement far shorter, the Foxes can demand higher fees in the negotiation, factoring in that and the reality that Chelsea will struggle to push for someone else so late in the market too.