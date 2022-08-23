“Sell him now!” – pundit urges club to take advantage of “stupid” Chelsea transfer decision

Chelsea reportedly look ready to pay what is quite frankly crazy money for Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year-old seems to be emerging as a top transfer target for Chelsea as we edge closer to the end of the summer, with The Athletic stating they could even pay a total package worth as much as £60million for him.

Responding to these transfer rumours on talkSPORT, pundit Simon Jordan believes Everton need to take advantage of Chelsea’s interest, and take the money and run if the west London giants are “stupid” enough to pay it.

See below for Jordan’s rant in full…

? “Sell him now! If Chelsea are stupid enough, let them pay for him.” ? “£60m! What!? Send him in a cab before someone wakes up!” ? “Everton have to sell now as they have 9 days to utilise this money.” Simon Jordan says #EFC must accept £60m from #CFC for Anthony Gordon. pic.twitter.com/zWDW02eW1I — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 23, 2022

Gordon looks a promising young talent, and it would make sense if Everton were keen to keep hold of him, but Jordan is surely right that he’s not a £60m player.

MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea chasing signing of €150million star

The England Under-21 international may well have a fine career in the future, but it also looks like potentially good financial sense for Everton to accept an offer like that for him, and use it to rebuild their squad.

Quite why Chelsea are focusing on Gordon as their top priority for that kind of money is a bit of a mystery, with Jordan rightly pointing out that bigger names like Erling Haaland have moved for less money this summer.