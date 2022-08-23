Chelsea could well be shifting one young English winger out of the club for another if they manage to sign Everton prodigy Anthony Gordon – with the Blues reportedly in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a year-long loan deal that would see Callum Hudson-Odoi join Die Werkself as he fails to make his way into Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who believe that the duo are now in ‘advanced talks’ over a move from the Premier League to the Bundesliga.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled massively for game time since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as manager and scored just three goals in all competitions last season as the Blues faltered to a trophy-less season at Stamford Bridge.

Currently unable to curtail his injury problems in south west London, Hudson-Odoi is in need of game time under Tuchel; which he quite frankly is not earning at the moment.

And that is likely to see him move to Leverkusen who can offer him the chance of regular top-flight football in an attacking side, and the luxury of Champions League football.

It could be a great move all round that would also see Gordon take up first-team football if his reported move from Everton goes through before the deadline closes.

