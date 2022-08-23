Chelsea showing an interest in Portuguese star to bolster attack

Chelsea showing an interest in Portuguese star Rafael Leao as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his attack.

After losing Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku already this summer, signing an attacking player could be a priority for Chelsea this summer.

Raheem Sterling was brought in, but with the uncertain futures of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech, another attack could be necessary.

Now, according to The Times, Chelsea have begun negotiations to sign AC Milan forward Leao.

The Portuguese international is capable of playing through the middle as well as left of a front three, so his versatility could be useful for Chelsea this season.

After their recent defeat to Leeds in the Premier League, Tuchel could be demanding further signings from the board.

Leao enjoyed his most successful season in front of goal last year, scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

After failing to score against Leeds last time out, a team who only scraped Premier League survival on the final day last season, bringing in attacking reinforcements may be seen as a priority for Tuchel, especially if he wants to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.