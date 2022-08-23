“Tuchel sees him as a player with enormous potential” – Fabrizio Romano tips struggling Chelsea ace to bounce back

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Kai Havertz, with a departure for the out-of-form Germany international considered unlikely by Fabrizio Romano.

It’s not quite happened for Havertz at Chelsea so far, despite him arriving in a big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen just over two years ago in what looked a hugely exciting signing at the time.

Havertz had impressed as one of the most promising youngsters in Europe in his time in the Bundesliga, and he made a decent start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final.

Since then, however, the 23-year-old has been inconsistent and hasn’t really nailed down a best position yet, with Romano admitting that’s something Tuchel will probably look to fix soon.

Still, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano made it clear he didn’t think Havertz would be one to be shipped off like Timo Werner or others who’ve also struggled up front.

“With Werner leaving, and question marks over Ziyech and Pulisic, I’ve also been asked by some Chelsea fans about Kai Havertz’s position at the club,” Romano said.

“From all I know at the moment, I believe Havertz will stay at Chelsea because Thomas Tuchel sees him as a player with enormous potential. It’s not quite happened for him yet, but I can understand the club being patient with him.

“I believe that he needs continuity and to play a specific role, he needs to become consistent; I’m sure Chelsea will completely change their situation and approach to the games once the transfer market is over and all decisions on the squad are made.”