Exclusive: Chelsea and PSG interested in transfer of star with €150m release clause

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in the potential transfer of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who is also on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues could do with making changes up front due to the poor form of the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, while Timo Werner recently left Stamford Bridge for a move back to RB Leipzig after failing to make an impact in his two years in London.

Leao could be ideal for Chelsea, but Fabrizio Romano insists it won’t be an easy deal in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Leao has shown immense potential during his time with Milan, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it ended up costing huge money to get him out of the San Siro.

According to Romano, the Portugal international has a release clause of €150million, so it will be interesting to see if either Chelsea or PSG would be ready to pay that.

? EXCLUSIVE ? "A new official bid for Antony is expected, there are key hours ahead for Manchester United and Ajax to decide on this deal" – @FabrizioRomano Full Story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 23, 2022

“Chelsea have had an interest in Rafael Leao for over a year, alongside PSG and other top clubs… but it is not an advanced negotiation,” Romano said.

“AC Milan have always declared Leao as key part of the project, there’s a €150m release clause included into his current contract.”

Chelsea surely need this signing more than PSG do, with the French giants already boasting a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.