Crystal Palace hope to fend off competition to secure Chelsea star if he becomes available

Crystal Palace hope to fend off competition from other Premier League clubs to secure the signing of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

Gallagher enjoyed a successful loan spell at Palace last season, but as it stands, Chelsea are currently utilising the England international.

Due to injuries to Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante, Gallagher started their latest match against Leeds, but failed to impress in a 3-0 defeat.

Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea.
A move back to Palace, where he played some of the best football of his short career, may be of interest to Gallagher, and according to the Daily Mail, The Eagles will be at the front of the queue to sign him if Chelsea make him available this summer.

Gallagher hasn’t shown enough this season to prove he’s got what it takes to play regularly for Chelsea’s first team, but a lack of options may force Thomas Tuchel to keep hold of the young midfielder.

That’s unfortunate for Palace, who will undoubtedly welcome back Gallagher with open arms, so it could be an interesting development over the next few weeks if Chelsea decide to sign another midfielder before the window closes.

