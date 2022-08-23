Everton considering late loan move for Chelsea star

Everton are considering a late loan move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

It’s no secret that Everton are short of attacking options at the beginning of this Premier League season. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured, Anthony Gordon has been utilised in a central role, due to a lack of options.

Gordon himself has been linked with a move away from the club, so Frank Lampard will be desperate for attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Now, according to Ben Jacobs, Everton are considering a late loan move for Albanian striker Broja, as seen in the tweet below.

Frank Lampard is considering a late loan move for Armando Broja. Chelsea still reluctant to sanction any permanent sale. Che Adams on Everton’s radar. Loan not possible and he’s valued at £25m. Scored twice off the bench against Leicester. No guarantee Southampton will sell. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 23, 2022

Everton appear to have been interested in Broja for the majority of the summer, but as the window edges closer to slamming shut, a loan deal seems more likely.

Chelsea have been reluctant to sell one of their bright young talents, so a temporary move may be Everton’s only way of securing their man.

The report also claims that Everton hold an interest in Che Adams, but with Lampard having worked with Broja during his time at Chelsea, you’d expect a move to sign Broja to be more likely.