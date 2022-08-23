Everton looking to hijack Newcastle’s attempts to sign Brazilian

Everton are looking to hijack Newcastle’s attempts to Watford forward Joao Pedro, despite a deal being close.

Pedro is reportedly close to completing a move to Newcastle, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that a deal is completely done.

After they suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, it’s no surprise to see the likes of Emmanuel Dennis and Pedro looking for moves back to the top division.

Newcastle appear close to completing the signing of Pedro, but according to Craig Hope from the Daily Mail, Everton are preparing to match Newcastle’s offer for the Brazilian.

With a deal so close, it seems unlikely that Everton will be able to convince Pedro to join the Merseyside club. However, a similar situation occurred with Amadou Onana, who looked like he was heading to West Ham, but eventually ended up signing for Everton.

Pedro may see the career trajectory of a player like Richarlison, a fellow Brazilian who joined Everton from Watford and has moved on to a Champions League club, and see that as a motivation to follow in his foot steps.

