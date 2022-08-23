Everton make move to sign yet another Wolves star after Conor Coady

Everton have reportedly made a move to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore.

After losing Richarlison at the beginning of the transfer window, Everton are yet to add a wide-man with pace to replace the Brazilian.

Dwight McNeil was brought in, but he’s more of a traditional, heavy crossing style winger, compared to one who likes to get one vs one with a defender and take them on.

One man they have reportedly made a move for is Wolves winger Traore, according to Football Insider.

Everton have already brought in Coady on loan from Wolves, meaning Traore would have to be purchased on a permanent deal.

Traore spent a portion of last season on loan at Barcelona, but has recently returned to Wolves. The rapid winger has struggled to contribute in front of goal, but his ability to carry the ball would be a threat for most sides in the league.

However, if Everton are looking to add goals to their front line, then Traore may not be the answer. There’s no doubt he has the talent and ability to take players on, but his creativity and finishing ability has to be questioned.

For a side looking to play on the counter, Traore can be an effective weapon, but Everton have to guarantee goals.

  2. As a Wolves fan, Won’t be too difficult to say goodbye to him, great player when he wants to be, awful when he can’t be bothered.

    A serious talent but hard work always beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

