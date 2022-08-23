Everton transfer chiefs are set to ask Chelsea if they can borrow either Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja on loan for the rest of the season as the London club look to seal a deal for Anthony Gordon.

The Liverpudlian, 21, has been subject to interest from clubs such as Tottenham and Chelsea throughout the summer, although it was not known how much the respective clubs would be able to bid if they were to get their man.

The star had his breakthrough season at Goodison Park last season and was expected to stay this summer, although Chelsea’s repeated improved bids have seen the boyhood Evertonian reportedly let the club know that he would like to join the five-time Premier League champions.

However, talkSPORT claim that that the Toffees have asked for either Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja on loan to soften the blow of arguably their biggest youth talent since Wayne Rooney departing the club.

Gallagher enjoyed a superb loan spell last season at Crystal Palace, breaking into the England squad and making his debut for the Three Lions back in November.

Meanwhile, Broja shone at Southampton with six goals in the Premier League, and he could prove more beneficial for the Toffees with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured for a long period of time.

