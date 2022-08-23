Everton winger Anthony Gordon has told Frank Lampard he wants to leave and join Chelsea this summer.

Gordon has been heavily linked with a move away from Everton this summer, with Chelsea seemingly the most likely destination.

The England youth international was shining light in a disappointing season last year, and there’s no doubting his vast potential.

Now, it appears Chelsea are willing to take a risk on the young winger, and according to The Athletic, Gordon has now told Everton that he wants to join Chelsea this summer.

The figure being spoken about is a fee Everton would struggle to turn down. As valuable as Gordon has been to Everton, receiving around £60m is crazy for a player with one good season under his belt.

Understandably, Gordon is keen to join a Champions League club, and with the World Cup in the winter, he’s clearly looking to join a bigger club to give him an outside chance of making the England squad.

However, the youngster has to be careful, as game time may be limited at Chelsea, whereas Everton have offered him almost every minute available over the last year.