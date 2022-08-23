Everton star tells club he wants to join Chelsea this summer

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Everton winger Anthony Gordon has told Frank Lampard he wants to leave and join Chelsea this summer.

Gordon has been heavily linked with a move away from Everton this summer, with Chelsea seemingly the most likely destination.

The England youth international was shining light in a disappointing season last year, and there’s no doubting his vast potential.

Now, it appears Chelsea are willing to take a risk on the young winger, and according to The Athletic, Gordon has now told Everton that he wants to join Chelsea this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
“Full credit to Erik ten Hag” – Man United looked like “a completely different team” against Liverpool, says ex-Red
£58m star spotted smiling with Leeds players after they beat Chelsea
Arsenal identify two main winger transfer targets and may be considering others under the radar

The figure being spoken about is a fee Everton would struggle to turn down. As valuable as Gordon has been to Everton, receiving around £60m is crazy for a player with one good season under his belt.

Understandably, Gordon is keen to join a Champions League club, and with the World Cup in the winter, he’s clearly looking to join a bigger club to give him an outside chance of making the England squad.

However, the youngster has to be careful, as game time may be limited at Chelsea, whereas Everton have offered him almost every minute available over the last year.

More Stories Anthony Gordon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.