Everton want Newcastle United attacker before next Thursday’s Deadline Day

Everton may well be in the market for a new forward soon and they appear to have set their sights on Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron. The Paraguayan forward has been restricted to flashes of good form since arriving on Tyneside, but was part of Newcastle’s excellent performance in their 3-3 draw with Manchester City at the weekend.

The news comes from Ed Aarons of The Guardian, who reports that Everton must fork out for a transfer fee rather than a loan. Almiron arrived at St. James’ Park three seasons ago for £21.6m but perhaps would struggle to justify that fee, in spite of some promising moments.

When Almiron arrived at Newcastle, they were probably in a similar place to where Everton are now. Toffees might look at that as a positive, having had experience of that kind of situation. Equally, the fact Almiron struggled to produce his best in that predicament might mean Everton are better off looking elsewhere.

 

