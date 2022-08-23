Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal star’s future as optimism is growing

Negotiations are ongoing between OGC Nice and Arsenal for the transfer of Nicolas Pépé.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the French club are trying to secure a simple loan deal until June 2023 for the winger, which will not include a buy option.

All parties are currently in talks over the transfer and there is optimism on both sides that the deal can get done.

Pépé’s salary is a factor in the loan deal as Nice are unlikely to be able to afford the 27-year-old’s current salary at the London club. Arsenal might have to pay a portion of the winger’s money in order for the move to go through and in turn, will only save a little bit of cash.

Pepe signed for Arsenal for a fee of £72m, according to Sky Sports, but the 27-year-old has failed to live up to that price tag during his time at the club.

The Ivory Coast international has not been able to lock down a starting spot in the Gunners team throughout his time at the Emirates and with Mikel Arteta certain of his attacking line-up this season, the winger’s minutes will only come when players need rest and appearances here and there from the bench.

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Leicester City are also interested in the Arsenal star. The Foxes are yet to sign a player this season due to financial troubles but a loan move for the winger would help add depth to their squad.

It seems that Nice are in the lead for Pepe’s signature at present but that could change very quickly.