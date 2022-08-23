Fabrizio Romano provides update on Tottenham’s business with Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are interested in a number of Tottenham players and the direction of the deals does not look good for the newly promoted Premier League side.

Nottingham Forest have been on a spending spree this summer and have recruited a total of 16 players to their squad. The last to come in the door was Morgan Gibbs-White, who according to Sky Sports, cost Forest a total of £42.5m from Wolves.

Forest are now looking to do business with Tottenham for their defender, Japhet Tanganga, and as things stand, the Nottingham club are not close to an agreement as it will take time due to AC Milan’s interest in the player, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Apart from Tanganga, Forest are also interested in Spurs left-back, Sergio Reguilón, but the Spaniard has different priorities as of now and does not want to join the club.

Both players are out of favour at Tottenham and are unlikely to get much game-time at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Antonio Conte is likely to bring in another player before the end of the window and the selling of their fringe players will contribute towards that.