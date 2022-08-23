Manchester United transfer target teases fans by liking Instagram posts

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong seems to be teasing Manchester United fans with his social media activity.

The Netherlands international has been strongly linked with Man Utd all summer long, and the latest on his future is that the Red Devils could make one final push to bring him to Old Trafford, according to Sport, citing De Telegraaf.

Could there be something to these fresh rumours? Well, it seems De Jong was keeping a surprisingly close eye on things at United yesterday – something it’s hard to understand him doing unless he thinks he could finally get a move to Old Trafford.

See below as De Jong liked an Instagram post by Tyrell Malacia after the win over Liverpool, as well as a post about Casemiro’s arrival at United…

United could do with another midfielder, as Casemiro is not really the same kind of player as De Jong.

The Brazil international could offer United’s defence better protection, but De Jong would surely still be useful to give the team more quality on the ball in the middle of the park, offering an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.