Georginio Wijnaldum suffers serious injury putting World Cup in doubt

While fans and players will be gearing up for the World Cup this November, it is also perhaps the most nerve-wracking time for those on the pitch. One serious injury can destroy years of hard work and sadly, it seems that might be the case for former Liverpool player Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder moved to Paris Saint-Germain last summer but after struggling for minutes, decided he would join Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in a bid to get his career back on track.

Very bad news for Roma and Nederland: Georginio Wijnaldum broke his tibia. Pretty serious 3 months before World Cup: normally it takes not less than 4 months to recover — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 21, 2022

However in the cruellest fashion, Wijnaldum will struggle to make the Netherlands’ World Cup squad. During training on Sunday, Wijnaldum broke his tibia and will undergo surgery to fix it, as per Football Italia. He is likely to miss at least three months of action, which would take him into the first round of fixtures of the World Cup.

Wijnaldum, 31, played during the 2014 World Cup but as the Netherlands missed out on the tournament in Russia, this might have been his last chance to play in the tournament again. It is perhaps one of the harshest blows that can be dealt to a footballer.