‘Incredible’ playmaker begging to join West Ham after GSB bid

Hans Vanaken has publicly stated that he wants to join West Ham this summer.

According to the Guardian, West Ham are interested in signing Club Brugge midfielder Vanaken, with an initial £8m bid rejected.

Now, speaking to Eleven Football, Vanaken has expressed his desire to join the Premier League club this summer.

“This may be my last chance, I want to take it. There will be new talks next week…” said Vanaken.

The player appears to be desperate for the move, so it would be silly for West Ham not to continue to pursue the midfielder.

