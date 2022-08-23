Exclusive: “Situation is open” for Crystal Palace transfer target as another deal has “collapsed”

Crystal Palace could have the opportunity to swoop again for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr as a deal with Aston Villa seems to have collapsed.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news specialist now describing Sarr’s situation as “open” for the rest of the summer.

The Senegal international has shone in his time with Watford, both in the Premier League and the Championship, and he could have been a terrific signing to give Villa more spark in attack.

It seems the agreement couldn’t be completed, however, but Palace are also mentioned as having held an interest in Sarr recently.

? EXCLUSIVE ? "A new official bid for Antony is expected, there are key hours ahead for Manchester United and Ajax to decide on this deal" – @FabrizioRomano Full Story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 23, 2022

“Despite the two clubs reaching an agreement, this deal is now off. Ismaila Sarr remains a Watford player for the time being,” Romano said.

“For sure Aston Villa will try to sign another player in that position. Crystal Palace also wanted Sarr, then Aston Villa had closed an agreement which collapsed; now the situation is open.

“I rate Sarr highly and feel he is too good to be playing in the Championship, but let’s see what happens between now and the end of the window.”

It remains to be seen who Villa could target as an alternative, but fans will hope that their squad can still be strengthened after a slow start to the season.