Leeds may be blocked from signing speedy winger

Leeds United’s pursuit of Watford star Ismaila Sarr may now be about to hit a dead end.

It was reported at the start of August by Foot Mercato that Leeds were interested in signing Sarr, though it would depend on players leaving Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch lost Raphinha this summer but still has plenty of wingers available to him, with Jack Harrison, Daniel James and new signing Luis Sinisterra all in the American’s squad; whilst Brenden Aaronson has also operated out wide in the past.

Aston Villa looked set to sign Sarr after agreeing a £25m fee with Watford for the winger but that deal has now collapsed according to Sky Sports.

Following the latest development, many thought Leeds could now come in for Sarr, but Watford seemingly have other ideas for the winger.

The Mirror claim that Watford are now rejecting all bids for Sarr and plan to keep the 24-year-old beyond the end of the transfer window. The Hornets even want to give the forward a new contract to stay at Vicarage Road.

The Championship club have already lost Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest this summer and another of their forwards, Joao Pedro, also looks set to leave for Newcastle, reports Sky Sports.

Losing all three would be a big blow to Watford but they now want to keep Sarr, which will come as a blow to Leeds.