Leeds United now look the favourites to seal the transfer of Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with AC Milan for much of this summer, but it now seems that Leeds have strongly entered the running for his signature.

According to reports in Italy, the Yorkshire outfit now look to be the favourites for the signing of Tanganga, in what could be another smart piece of business by Jesse Marsch.

Leeds have made a strong start to the season despite a difficult summer that saw star duo Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leave, with Marsch overseeing some positive changes to the squad.

Tanganga looks a promising young talent who could be another solid addition to the team before the transfer deadline.

In other exciting Leeds transfer news, the speculation involving Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic continues to grow.