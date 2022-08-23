Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Chelsea have indeed lodged a third bid for starlet Wesley Fofana after the Frenchman was rumoured to have become Thomas Tuchel’s top defensive target over the past couple of weeks – whilst also announcing that he has been training with the youth team after missing training last week.

Fofana’s incredible performances for the Foxes have seen him linked with Europe’s elite over the past few months, despite a leg break in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal around this time last year.

Linked with teams across the continent, it has been Chelsea who have stood up to become the ideal suitors for him given that the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer have left a gaping hole at the heart of their defence.

Reports stated earlier this week that the club had received a £70m-including-add-ons deal for the former Saint-Etienne man.

And Rodgers confirmed as such in his post-match interview following Leicester’s fortuitous penalty shoot-out win over Stockport County on Tuesday evening.

“We’ve received one fresh bid for Fofana and it has been turned down,” Rodgers said as relayed by The Athletic.

Rodgers further added that Fofana is now “training with the U23s after failing to turn up to a training session last week” – which could mark the beginning of the end of the Frenchman’s King Power career.

Chelsea have missed out on defensive targets Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt so far this summer, and with just days left, it would be a costly mistake to undergo yet another calamity in the transfer window.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision