Former goalkeeper Lewis Price diagnosed with testicular cancer

MK Dons goalkeeping coach and former player Lewis Price has been given indefinite leave by the club after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The League One side paid tribute to Price, 38, who had spells at the likes of Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town during his playing days.

An official club statement read: “MK Dons can confirm Goalkeeper Coach Lewis Price is currently battling testicular cancer.

“Lewis, 38, will soon undergo a course of treatment, which will keep him away from the Football Club for a period of time.

“Get well soon, Pricey. We are all with you!”

This is sad news and everyone will be hoping Price can make a speedy recovery from his illness.

Fans have also paid tribute to Price, while there were also messages from Premier League clubs and players.