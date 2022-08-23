Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admits it’s worrying just how much more intensity there was to Manchester United’s game last night as they beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Both teams weren’t exactly in great form going into this game, with Man Utd having lost their opening two games, while Liverpool drew both of theirs.

Still, Liverpool would surely have been seen as the favourites against a Red Devils side that has been badly out of sorts for a long time now, though they just weren’t quite at the races as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored the goals to give Erik ten Hag a big three points.

Carragher is clearly concerned with how poor Liverpool looked at Old Trafford, stating that there wasn’t enough intensity to the team in comparison to what Ten Hag got out of his players.

Speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Carragher said: “The disappointment for me was that Liverpool weren’t ready for the game and for me that’s unforgivable.

“I love this team and what they’ve done over the last five years and you can’t throw that at them but it’s happened too often this season, it’s happened twice where they don’t look ready for a game.

“That’s something that will be worrying Jurgen Klopp. Tonight was a different game where they had 70 per cent of the ball and United done that to Liverpool tonight where they’ve looked intense.

“The intensity was night and day compared to Liverpool.”

Liverpool are yet to win a game this season, and now surely need to get a good run together quickly or else it could already be time to start talking about them being out of the title race, such is the very high standard that has been set by Manchester City in recent years.