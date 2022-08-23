Man United ready to enter the race for surprise forward target

Manchester United are ready to enter the race to sign Barcelona forward and former player Memphis Depay.

This is according to Marca journalist, Luis Rojo, who reports that the Premier League club are willing to offer €10m to Barcelona for the Dutchman.

Many expected Depay to be heading to Juventus this summer but the deal has stalled after the Dutch international increased his salary demands which the Serie A side doesn’t seem to want to pay at present, reports Sky Sports.

That has opened the door for other clubs to now sign the Barcelona forward, with the Catalan club desperate to sell players in order to be able to register their new signing, Jules Kounde, with La Liga.

? Manchester United are ready to enter the race to sign Memphis Depay and offer €10M to Barcelona for the Dutchman. (Source: @Luis_F_Rojo) pic.twitter.com/MWnfbknsBb — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 23, 2022

Manchester United transfer news: A return for Depay?

This week, CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano wrote in one of his Substack posts that there could be an opportunity for an English side to sign Depay.

“Memphis Depay and Barcelona have an agreement to terminate the contract but it will only proceed if and when Memphis finds an agreement with a new club,” Romano explained.

“Juventus have been the priority for weeks but there is still no agreement on the salary, so it could be an opportunity for other clubs to enter the race.”

Should that club be Manchester United, it would be one of the stories of this transfer window as the Dutch star previously had a failed spell at Old Trafford.

The forward played for United between 2015 and 2017 after creating a lot of fanfare in the Netherlands with PSV. The move, however, did not work out and the player was sold to Lyon as a result in January of 2017.

Depay played 53 times for Man United in all competitions, scoring seven goals and assisting a further six.

This would be a great signing for Erik ten Hag as he would be getting a quality player at a low price. Depay is a very technical forward and is also versatile which will be a bonus for the United boss should Cristiano Ronaldo leave before the end of the window.