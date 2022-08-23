Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could reportedly become a transfer target for Crystal Palace if other deals don’t come off.

That’s the view of Dean Jones, who told Give Me Sport that he expected Palace manager Patrick Vieira could look at someone like McTominay as an alternative if they cannot land Boubakary Soumare.

Man Utd fans will have mixed feelings about this, as McTominay has generally been a pretty useful player for the club, even if he’s probably not quite of the standard required to start for the team week in, week out.

Palace, meanwhile, would surely see the Scotland international as a decent option for them, with Vieira in need of a replacement for Conor Gallagher in the middle of the park after his successful loan from Chelsea last season.

? EXCLUSIVE ? "A new official bid for Antony is expected, there are key hours ahead for Manchester United and Ajax to decide on this deal" – @FabrizioRomano Full Story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 23, 2022

Discussing Palace’s options, Jones said: “Soumare has a lot of interest from French clubs too, most looking at a loan. Palace might yet be another club that look at McTominay If they can’t get someone like Soumare.”

United have just signed Casemiro from Real Madrid, so it may be that they would now be more willing to offload someone like McTominay, though that could leave them a little short of depth after both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic left on free transfers earlier this summer.