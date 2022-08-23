Exclusive: “Only a crazy offer” can change Manchester City star’s transfer situation

Manchester City look set to keep Bernardo Silva, who is not pushing for a transfer despite a long-running saga linking him with FC Barcelona this summer.

The Portugal international has made a lot of headlines this summer, but it now seems that a potential move to the Nou Camp is unlikely unless a crazy offer comes in, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

City fans will surely be glad if Silva stays, as he’s been a star performer for Pep Guardiola’s side for a number of years now, while it might be one sale too many in a summer that has also seen Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko leave the Etihad Stadium.

Providing an update on the Silva saga, Romano said: “Barcelona have always had Bernardo as a priority target for Xavi in that position, but Man City have always been clear: they won’t sell for less than a €100m fee and their preference has been to try to keep Bernardo.

“Ferran Soriano yesterday was also very clear, so only a crazy offer from Barca can change the situation, as Bernardo is not forcing the situation as of now.”

Romano also added that Barca will not necessarily be desperate to look for an alternative to Silva for the time being, with the Catalan giants instead focusing on bringing in full-backs, as well as offloading unwanted players in their squad.

He added: “As for possible alternatives, Barcelona are now only focused on the outgoings and on the new full-backs, then we will see what happens with the midfield.”