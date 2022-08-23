Manchester United have agreed personal terms with PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

As Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his squad after such a disappointing season last year, he’s already turned to his home country to recruit new signings this summer.

Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord were two of Manchester United’s early signings, both from the Eredivisie, where Ten Hag previously managed. Now, according to Eindhovens Dagblad, United have agreed personal terms with Gakpo’s representatives ahead of a potential summer move.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of players throughout the summer, so it will be interesting to see if they can get Gakpo over the line.

Attracting elite players may be difficult for United this summer, after they missed out on Champions League qualification last season.

However, the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid could help United convince players to make the switch to Old Trafford. Bringing in a player of the Brazilian’s calibre can show potential new recruits that they mean business, especially considering Casemiro has just won the La Liga and Champions League with Real Madrid.