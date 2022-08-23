Manchester United and Ajax gridlocked over Antony deal

Manchester United have started to loosen the purse strings as the transfer deadline looms large and it appears Erik ten Hag will be returning to the Eredivisie for his next reinforcement.

After signing Lisandro Martinez from former side Ajax, it looks as United may have to fork out even more in order to persuade the Dutch Champions to part with Antony.

The Brazilian winger is determined to move to Old Trafford, having reached a deal for personal terms with the Red Devils, as per Fabrizio Romano. It is now up to United to come up with an improved offer to tempt Ajax into a sale.

Ironically, it is United’s large fee for Martinez that has given Ajax the extra financial security to drive up the price for Antony. The Amsterdam natives have little need to sell and as such can charge a premium for Antony. The 22-year-old already has 9 caps for Brazil and is unlikely to lose value any time soon.

 

