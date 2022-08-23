Manchester United have everything virtually agreed for the transfer of Ajax star Antony, at least at the player’s end.

The only thing now, according to the Independent, is to agree a fee with Ajax, which may be more of a challenge, though the Brazilian winger is doing his bit to put pressure on his club by training on his own.

Man Utd fans will surely be desperate for this deal to go through, as Antony looks an ideal fit for Erik ten Hag’s side, providing an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, whilst also being someone who could settle in quickly under his former manager.

Antony has really caught the eye with his skills and goals in the Eredivisie, and while the Premier League would be a step up, it seems United have confidence he could be the ideal target.

? EXCLUSIVE ? "A new official bid for Antony is expected, there are key hours ahead for Manchester United and Ajax to decide on this deal" – @FabrizioRomano Full Story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 23, 2022

The Independent add that PSV winger Cody Gakpo is another player being considered by the Red Devils, so it seems there is a backup plan in case Antony cannot be signed.

It’s encouraging, however, that the 22-year-old is doing his bit to put Ajax in an increasingly tricky negotiating position, as it should mean United don’t end up paying over the odds for the player.