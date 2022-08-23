Man United chiefs to travel for one final meeting in attempt to secure major transfer

Manchester United officials are reportedly preparing for one final trip to Barcelona in an attempt to seal the transfer of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for Barca, but his future has also been up in the air for much of this summer due to the presence of his old manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

It seems Man Utd are now prepared to try one final time to bring De Jong to the club, according to Sport, citing De Telegraaf.

Casemiro was unveiled by United ahead of last night’s game against Liverpool after completing his transfer from Real Madrid, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if De Jong was still seen as an important target.

While Casemiro is an out-and-out defensive midfielder to shield the back four, De Jong could operate in a slightly different role, dictating play from deep with the quality of his passing.

The pair may have been El Clasico rivals in the past, but they could form a fine partnership for United if this latest effort from the Red Devils proves successful.