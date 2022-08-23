Manchester United player ratings vs Liverpool: Martinez stars in sensational win over rivals

After a dreadful opening two games to their Premier League season, questions were already being asked of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United took the lead early on through Jadon Sancho, who showed excellent composure to send James Milner to the floor with a dummy, then pass the ball beyond Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

The opener shocked Liverpool, who couldn’t deal with Manchester United’s intensity and the atmosphere at Old Trafford.

United kept the pressure on after going a goal ahead, constantly looking to counter-attack and expose Liverpool’s high defensive line.

Shortly after half-time, Marcus Rashford doubled Manchester United’s lead, latching on to a through ball from Anthony Martial and expertly finishing a one-on-one with Alisson.

A late Mohamed Salah goal threatened to burst United’s bubble, but their resilient defence held on to defeat their rivals, who are still yet to pick up their first win this season.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United after their shock win against Liverpool.

David De Gea – 7

After a shaky few games so far this summer, the Spaniard put that behind him with a solid display. A few smart saves and improved distribution.

Diogo Dalot – 8

Luis Diaz barely had a sniff all game, much to the credit of Dalot. Did pick up a booking for a foul on the Colombian, but other than that he nullified his threat all evening.

Raphael Varane – 8

Varane showed his true class against Liverpool, forming a formidable partnership with Lisandro Martinez. The pair had an excellent understanding and it’s difficult to see Harry Maguire getting back into the team.

Lisandro Martinez – 9

The Argentinian has had plenty of doubters since joining the club, but they were all quiet after the game against Liverpool. Solid, assured, and dominant, Martinez had an excellent game, helping to keep Mohamed Salah quiet with Tyrell Malacia.

Tyrell Malacia – 8

Another who deserves credit for keeping a player quiet who has run riot against Manchester United in the past. Salah was barely involved in the game despite his late consolation goal, credit to Malacia.

Scott McTominay – 7

Quietly had an impressive game for Manchester United. A player who doesn’t receive a lot of credit from United fans at the moment, but he did what was asked of him last night, stayed disciplined and did his defensive duties.

Christian Eriksen – 7

Reasonably quiet game for Eriksen against Liverpool. Kept things ticking over in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes – 7

A more impressive performance than in recent months. Looked to get on the ball and create more, but a lot of play-acting and unsportsmanlike behaviour. Booked for diving.

Anthony Elanga – 6

Unfortunate to be substituted at half-time, unless he was injured. His work rate and persistence caused plenty of early problems for Liverpool, although he did squander an excellent chance, hitting the post.

Marcus Rashford – 8

One of the best games he’s played in a United shirt for some time now. Ruthless to score the second goal. Again, another player to give Alexander-Arnold a hard time. Rashford was constantly looking for the counter-attack through ball which was United’s most offensive weapon against Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho – 7

Scored the opener to get the ball rolling, but was fairly quiet after that. With United looking to counter-attack at pace and launch balls in behind, it wasn’t really his game. Did a job, however, and ultimately the opening goal sparked United’s performance into life.

Subs:

Anthony Martial – 7

Another player, like Rashford, who had his best performance in a United shirt for a while. Helped with United’s counter-attacking style in the second half, and slotted in Rashford to score the second goal.

Fred – 6

Added a little more bite in midfield, but had little time to make too much impact.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Donny van de Beek – N/A.

All arrived with less than ten minutes to go in the game, and had little impact.