Exclusive: Manchester United praised for “positive” transfer deal for midfield “specialist”

Manchester United fans got a first look at their new signing Casemiro yesterday, even if he didn’t play in the 2-1 win over Liverpool.

The experienced Brazilian midfielder has just joined Man Utd from Real Madrid, and was paraded on the Old Trafford pitch yesterday as Erik ten Hag celebrated his first Premier League win.

Although United performed well without being able to field their new signing in time for this game, Luke Chadwick is excited to see what Casemiro can bring to Ten Hag’s side once he gets going.

The former Red Devils ace expects Casemiro will be the clear first choice in that holding midfield role, praising him as a real “specialist” in front of the back four – something MUFC have lacked in recent times.

“It came out of nowhere a bit, but it got done very quickly which I think is a positive. I think the place United are in at the moment, you can expect they’re going to have to pay a bit more to get players in,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“What Casemiro is, is he’s a specialist in defensive midfield. Fred and McTominay have played there, but they play with a lot of energy and want to get up the pitch and get close to people. Whereas I think Casemiro has a huge amount of experience and knows that role really well, and I think he’ll have a huge part to play.

“In terms of who plays with him, there are options there. He’ll know Fred well from playing with him for Brazil. Christian Eriksen could be good next to him as well. It does give Ten Hag a few different options, but I think Casemiro will be the first choice in that holding role, protecting the back four.”

Casemiro won numerous honours in his time at Real Madrid, but it will be quite a different challenge coming into a struggling United side, even if there were positives from last night’s much-improved performance against Liverpool.

