Manchester United to offer potential new keeper starting role ahead of David de Gea

As seems to be the case with all of the most reliable transfer reports, Kevin Trapp’s potential incorporation at Manchester United is moving at a rate of knots.

Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that Trapp was seriously considering United’s proposal. Now Sport1 have given further details on their offer to him.

The Red Devils are set to offer the Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper a salary of €10-11m per year, which works out at around £162k-£178k per week, as per Man United News. Crucially though, Erik ten Hag is happy to hand Trapp the starting spot at Old Trafford ahead of David de Gea.

De Gea, 31, has just a year left on his contract and his high wages essentially prohibit any attempts to sell him. However United are interested in moving de Gea on, with just a year left on his contract.

Ten Hag would prefer a goalkeeper which is better able to take the ball with his feet. Although de Gea has made some remarkable saves during his time at United, many managers now seek a more proactive style of goalkeeping, both with and without possession.

 

