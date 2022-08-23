Manchester United to ship out defender after six years at Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The optimism is back at Manchester United having secured a star signing in Brazilian midfielder Casemiro before defeating Liverpool 2-1 on Monday night. With just nine days remaining in the transfer window however, the Red Devils must forge ahead to get any other business sealed.

That includes exits. According to Fabrizio Romano, Eric Bailly will leave the club in the coming hours to join French giants Olympique Marseille. A deal between the two clubs has been agreed for a loan this season. Marseille will then be obligated to purchase Bailly if they qualify for the Champions League this season.

Bailly arrived at Old Trafford six summers ago as a promising young defender from Villarreal, but has never managed to find continuity since. Making 113 appearances in total, Bailly played more Premier League games in his first season (25) than in any other since.

Erik ten Hag has obviously sanctioned the move and United are unlikely to miss him too much. The Ivorian international did not cross the 500-minute mark last season and in Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, United still have four senior central defenders on their books.

 

More Stories about Eric Bailly
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – New Man Utd bid expected, three Chelsea transfer updates, and more
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Keep an eye on Arsenal midfield target, Chelsea not keen on Man Utd deal, and more
Man United defender closing in on move to Ligue 1
More Stories Eric Bailly Manchester United FC Olympique Marseille

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.