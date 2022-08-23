Manchester United to ship out defender after six years at Old Trafford

The optimism is back at Manchester United having secured a star signing in Brazilian midfielder Casemiro before defeating Liverpool 2-1 on Monday night. With just nine days remaining in the transfer window however, the Red Devils must forge ahead to get any other business sealed.

That includes exits. According to Fabrizio Romano, Eric Bailly will leave the club in the coming hours to join French giants Olympique Marseille. A deal between the two clubs has been agreed for a loan this season. Marseille will then be obligated to purchase Bailly if they qualify for the Champions League this season.

Eric Bailly deal, completed and here we go confirmed. Been told Bailly will be @ Carrington later today to say goodbye to his teammates – then he will fly to Marseille within 24h in order to join OM. ?? #MUFC #OM Loan with mandatory buy clause if OM will qualify to next UCL. pic.twitter.com/26jh9LvCBz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022

Bailly arrived at Old Trafford six summers ago as a promising young defender from Villarreal, but has never managed to find continuity since. Making 113 appearances in total, Bailly played more Premier League games in his first season (25) than in any other since.

Erik ten Hag has obviously sanctioned the move and United are unlikely to miss him too much. The Ivorian international did not cross the 500-minute mark last season and in Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, United still have four senior central defenders on their books.