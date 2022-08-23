West Ham United defender Emmanuel Longelo could leave the club soon as David Moyes doesn’t rate him and a new left-back is set to arrive.

Left-back has been a position of concern for Moyes of late and the Hammers’ boss has been in the market all summer to try and recruit another to challenge Aaron Cresswell for the role in his team.

Emerson Palmieri looks like the man who will get that chance, as according to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is done and an official statement can be expected later today as a medical still has to be done.

West Ham will play Chelsea a total of £15m for the left-back but that could be bad news for another player.

That player is Emmanuel Longelo, who is back in training following an injury but could leave the club soon, states ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers insider explained: “Also back in training is Longelo, the left-back. So the relevance of that is that he may come into the squad, although, as I said, I don’t think Moyes particularly rates him and I wouldn’t be surprised if he leaves the club relatively soon.”

The chances of that happening have now increased following the arrival of Emerson and the 21-year-old’s future is likely to be decided very soon.