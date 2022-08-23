Newcastle remain confident of landing Brazilian star despite Premier League competition

Newcastle United still remain confident of signing Watford star Joao Pedro despite having bids rejected and other sides joining the race for his signature, according to reports.

Pedro joined Watford back in 2020 as an 18-year-old, and has made over 75 games for the Hornets, scoring 14 goals.

Their relegation has alerted other clubs to his availability, with the youngster likely to want a move back to the top-flight should the chance appear.

And with Newcastle bidding for his services a number of times this summer, they may have been downhearted by supposed interest from Everton.

But according to 90min, the former Fluminense hero is still being pursued by the Magpies who remain confident of a deal.

After bidding £25m plus add-ons, Newcastle believe a deal is possible and Pedro wishes to move.

Eddie Howe’s men have told the club that they feel their offer is fair, but may not make another huge step up in their fee.

Everton could be in the market for an attacker with youngster Anthony Gordon likely to move to Chelsea after being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a number of weeks.

Only time will tell where Pedro will end up.