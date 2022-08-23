Kieran Trippier decision proved right as John Lundstram’s red card vs Hibs rescinded

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Kieran Trippier’s tackle on Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne on Sunday afternoon brought about much debate after more VAR controversy continued to cloud the Premier League.

The Bury-born right-back, who used to play for the current Premier League champions, brought down De Bruyne as the Belgian advanced into Newcastle’s half in the hunt for a winner on Tyneside.

He was originally sent off, before referee Jarred Gillett decided to overturn the decision.

Pundits, fans and players alike have spoken out on the incident and whether his original decision should have stood, given that there were many similar incidents that weekend.

And with Rangers midfielder John Lundstram’s tackle against Hibs star Martin Boyle being rescinded earlier on Tuesday evening, Gillett’s decision to reverse his original effort seems to have proved to be the correct one.

The Everton youth academy graduate ultimately deserved to go into the book, but many believed that he was wrongly sent off by Willie Collum at Easter Road.

Perhaps this will set a precedent for unfair dismissals going forward across the UK…

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Lucas Digne gives Aston Villa comfortable lead as goalkeeper falls over
Arsenal could look to Lyon star as Plan B if Youri Tielemans deal fails
Video: Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz scores incredible goal directly from a corner
More Stories John Lundstram Kieran Trippier

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. From this game the onky talking point was, why didn’t the ref award a neatly against John Stones , he clearly went over the top of the attacker , made no attempt for the ball and anywhere else on the park that’s a foul .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.