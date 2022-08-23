Kieran Trippier’s tackle on Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne on Sunday afternoon brought about much debate after more VAR controversy continued to cloud the Premier League.

The Bury-born right-back, who used to play for the current Premier League champions, brought down De Bruyne as the Belgian advanced into Newcastle’s half in the hunt for a winner on Tyneside.

He was originally sent off, before referee Jarred Gillett decided to overturn the decision.

Pundits, fans and players alike have spoken out on the incident and whether his original decision should have stood, given that there were many similar incidents that weekend.

And with Rangers midfielder John Lundstram’s tackle against Hibs star Martin Boyle being rescinded earlier on Tuesday evening, Gillett’s decision to reverse his original effort seems to have proved to be the correct one.

?BREAKING: John Lundstram’s red card at Hibernian has been rescinded. It has been replaced by a yellow card following Rangers’ appeal, meaning he’s free to face Ross County on Saturday ?? pic.twitter.com/vdugBlZY27 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 23, 2022

The Everton youth academy graduate ultimately deserved to go into the book, but many believed that he was wrongly sent off by Willie Collum at Easter Road.

Perhaps this will set a precedent for unfair dismissals going forward across the UK…

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision