Premier League team of the week: Man United summer signing joins Arsenal duo in BBC line up

Garth Crooks has picked his latest Premier League team of the week, featuring the hugely impressive Lisandro Martinez after his strong performance for Manchester United in their 2-1 win over Liverpool.

The Argentina international has been a little slow to get going since moving to Man Utd from Ajax this summer, but we finally saw the best of him as he stifled one Liverpool attack after another at Old Trafford last night.

It was also a good weekend for Arsenal, with both Martin Odegaard and William Saliba in the line up after their goals and generally strong performances in the 3-0 win away to Bournemouth.

Arguably the game of the weekend was Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City. Unsurprisingly, we see three players from that six-goal thriller at St James’ Park, with Kieran Trippier and Allan Saint-Maximin representing the Magpies, while City playmaker Bernardo Silva also makes it in.

Che Adams and Wilfried Zaha are among the other big names to complete the XI on BBC Sport.

