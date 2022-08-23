Rio Ferdinand makes a suggestion over Man United captaincy

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Bruno Fernandes should be the club’s captain after Harry Maguire was dropped for their victory over Liverpool.

Fernandes captained the Red Devils in their 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford last night in what was the team’s best performance for over a year and one of the Portuguese star’s best showings in a United shirt.

The midfielder’s performances have dwindled over the last year following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo but Ferdinand, along with many others, were impressed with what they saw from the 27-year-old last night.

Maguire has been the Man United captain since January 2020, but his performances over the last 18 months have not been good enough for the standard expected at United. That saw Erik ten Hag drop the England international for the clash with Liverpool and the defender may have a problem getting back into the team.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were excellent at the heart of Man United’s last night and Ferdinand now thinks Fernandes should be the captain whilst Maguire is out of the team.

What did Ferdinand say about the Man United captaincy?

“I think I’d stick with who we’ve got at the moment,” Ferdinand said about Fernandes on Vibe with Five after being asked who the United captain should be in the absence of Maguire.

“He looks like he feeds off that responsibility. Bruno has an ego and wants to be the main man,” the United legend continued.

“I think when Bruno came here he was the main man, a cult figure because of his performances and goals and that was kind of put in the shadows when Cristiano Ronaldo came. He’s come off the levels as much as anyone because he was hitting such high levels.

“Listen, the levels he was hitting he couldn’t continue that because it was ridiculous what he was doing, the output. But to drop off from where he was, he would benefit the most from getting the armband.”