Bid prepared: Spurs to attempt to hijack £60m Chelsea transfer following talks

Tottenham are reportedly prepared to try to hijack Chelsea’s move for Anthony Gordon by making a transfer bid of their own.

The highly-rated England Under-21 international has been the subject of much speculation recently, and it seems he could be heading out of Everton as bigger clubs circle.

The Daily Mail report that Chelsea are ready to pay as much as £60million to sign Gordon, but Football Insider claim Spurs are lining up a bid of their own after holding initial talks.

Tottenham have already raided Everton this summer, signing Richarlison from the Merseyside outfit, so it’s debatable if they really need another signing in attack like this.

One also imagines Everton will be desperate not to sell a talent like Gordon, even if offers in the region of £60m for a relatively unproven player may also be tempting.

Chelsea would certainly do well to add another winger to their squad after the struggles of the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Being beaten to the deal by rivals Spurs would undoubtedly be a real blow.