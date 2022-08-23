Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – New Man Utd bid expected, three Chelsea transfer updates, and more

Good morning and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – read on for exclusive transfer updates on Antony, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao and more!

AC Milan

AC Milan have agreed personal terms over signing Jean Onana, and will now prepare an offer to Bordeaux. Talks are ongoing, Milan keen to get a deal done to replace Franck Kessie.

Rafael Leao is wanted by Chelsea and PSG, but how likely is a deal? Click here to find out more.

Ajax

Hakim Ziyech has held talks with Ajax, but the move could hinge on Antony’s future. From Chelsea’s perspective, they decided earlier in the summer that the Morocco international can leave.

As for Antony’s move to Manchester United – key hours are ahead in this deal. Click here to find out more exclusive info on this transfer.

Arsenal

Talks are progressing over Nicolas Pepe’s season-long loan move to Nice. Final stage of negotiations now to discuss the player’s salary.

As for replacements, click here for an exclusive update on a potential winger signing for the Gunners.

Aston Villa

The Ismaila Sarr deal has fallen through, but my understanding is that Aston Villa will look for alternatives – click here for the full story.

Bertrand Traore has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on a season-long loan. Confirmed.

Barcelona

A move for Bernardo Silva has stalled – click here to find out why, and for exclusive info on Barcelona’s remaining transfer plans for the rest of the window.

Samuel Umtiti is getting closer to completing a move to Lecce. He’s expected to fly to Lecce on Wednesday. Barca currently expected to cover 100% of his salary.

Barcelona are giving serious thought to loaning out Pablo Torre to Racing Santander until the end of the season. The move could happen this week.

Bournemouth

David Brooks has signed a new contract with Bournemouth, valid until June 2026, official club statement confirms.

Chelsea

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao – here’s my exclusive insight on this potential deal.

Talks have taken place over Hakim Ziyech returning to Ajax. Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel have been open to allowing him to leave since May.

One player I don’t expect to leave Chelsea, however, is Kai Havertz. Tuchel still rates him highly – click here to find out more.

Juventus

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved on Memphis Depay: “Yes, Memphis is one of the players we’ve in the list – it’s normal to have many options. “Depay could play as centre forward or winger, for sure.”

The situation remains largely the same – there’s an agreement with Barcelona to terminate the player’s contract, but only once he agrees a move with Juve. It should be decided this week.

Manchester City

As things stand, Bernardo Silva looks set to stay at Manchester City. Click here to find out why a move to Barcelona has stalled.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag after the Liverpool game: “We said we want to bring the right players in, the window is not closed and you need not only numbers, but quality.”

PSV winger Cody Gakpo would be prepared to accept a transfer to Manchester United, but their priority remains a move for Ajax star Antony, with key hours ahead in that potential deal.

Eric Bailly is set to sign for Marseille. He could fly to France today to finalise the move, with a loan deal agreed between the two clubs, and permanent purchase clause option.

Bruno Fernandes speaking after the win over Liverpool: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s future? I may know one thing or another, I won’t be the one who will say it. For now he’s a United player, he’s quiet – if he’s going to leave or if he won’t leave, he will speak soon as he said.”

Newcastle

Here we go! Newcastle have reached a full agreement to sign Joao Pedro from Watford. He’s joining for a £25m fixed fee, plus £5m in add-ons, and will sign a contract until 2028.

PSG

PSG are one of the clubs interested in signing Rafael Leao from AC Milan. Click here to find out more about his availability, release clause, and more.

Tottenham

Bryan Gil looks set for a loan move to Valencia as the two clubs reach an agreement. For now it’s just a straight loan, with no buy option. It should be completed soon.

Villarreal

Unai Emery has strongly hinted at a move to sign former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, saying: “I spoke to Edinson Cavani – we have good relationship, he wants to come to Spain. It’s possible.”

Watford

Ismaila Sarr is still a Watford player for the time being, but his situation is open. For more exclusive information, click here.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro is on his way to Newcastle – it’s a done deal. Watford have now accepted a final bid worth £25m fixed fee, plus £5m add-ons.

West Ham

Here we go! A full agreement is in place for Emerson Palmieri to join in a permanent transfer from Chelsea. The fee has been agreed at £13m fixed plus £2m in add-ons, he’ll sign a contract until 2027.

Wolves

Sasa Kalajdzic is being targeted by Wolves. Talks taking place with Stuttgart, while personal terms also being discussed. The striker has been offered a five-year deal by Wolves.

Pedro Neto to Arsenal? Click here for my exclusive update on his situation.