Video: Adama Traore scores stunning volley for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolves are winning comfortably at Molineux as they find themselves 2-0 up against Preston in the EFL Cup. 

Bruno Lage’s side are yet to win a game this season and this competition provides them with a chance to get their campaign up and running.

Wolves took an early lead in the match through a Raul Jimenez goal before Adama Traore hit a rocket volley to double their lead. The winger does not score very often and this was a sensational way to open his account for the season, which can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham announce the signing of Emerson Palmieri on four-year deal
Newcastle remain confident of landing Brazilian star despite Premier League competition
West Ham have bid rejected for young Brazilian star as David Moyes aims to improve squad
More Stories Adama Traore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.