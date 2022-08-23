Video: Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz scores incredible goal directly from a corner

Aston Villa are level against Bolton Wanderers in their EFL Cup tie after an incredible Douglas Luiz goal.

Villa boss, Steven Gerrard, is under a little bit of pressure at the moment due to the club’s recent results and performances and a win tonight would help ease that tension.

The former Rangers manager has put out a strong team for the tie and the Birmingham club were stunned when they went 1-0 down to the EFL League One club.

However, the Premier League side are now level after Luiz scored directly from a corner, which can be seen below.