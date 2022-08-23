A sports shop in Holland has printed an Ajax shirt with Hakim Ziyech on the back, adding fuel to the rumours he could be signing from Chelsea.

Ziyech has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, after struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a return to Ajax, with journalist Rudy Galetti claiming the Dutch club are leading the race to sign him.

Now, Ziyech’s Ajax shirt has been spotted in a sports shop in Holland, as seen below.

Ah donc c’est vraiment en train d’arriver pic.twitter.com/hfg6epCV2u — FPVS (@zzcr22) August 23, 2022

Of course, it appears to have just been a practical joke played by the sports shop, but there’s still a good chance a deal could happen soon.