Video: Chelsea star appears to be edging close to a move after sports shop prints new club shirt

Chelsea FC
Posted by

A sports shop in Holland has printed an Ajax shirt with Hakim Ziyech on the back, adding fuel to the rumours he could be signing from Chelsea.

Ziyech has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, after struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a return to Ajax, with journalist Rudy Galetti claiming the Dutch club are leading the race to sign him.

Now, Ziyech’s Ajax shirt has been spotted in a sports shop in Holland, as seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal star’s future as optimism is growing
Crystal Palace hope to fend off competition to secure Chelsea star if he becomes available
What Thomas Tuchel previously said about “fantastic” Chelsea transfer target

Of course, it appears to have just been a practical joke played by the sports shop, but there’s still a good chance a deal could happen soon.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.